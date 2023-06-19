Las Vegas Raiders: 3 bold predictions for the 2023 NFL season
By Nick Popio
The Las Vegas Raiders go into the 2023 NFL season trying to bounce back from a six-win campaign a year ago, and here are some bold predictions.
Things don't always go as planned and sometimes you have to draw something up on the fly. Injuries, contract issues, trades and more can change the course of a season in a heartbeat. It can flip the script of a campaign for the better or worse.
The following are a list of bold predictions that could very well come to fruition sooner rather then later during the marathon of the 2023 season.
1. Raiders rookie QB Aidan O'Connell will start 3 or more games.
With an often injured Jimmy G and 37 year old backup ahead of him on the depth chart, this is bound to happen. It probably won't occur until the end of the campaign, but is a distinct possibility.
I'm not wishing any harm on either of Garoppolo or Hoyer, but history isn't on their side. And who knows, O'Connell could beat out Hoyer as the main backup by the time the season gets underway in September.
O'Connell is the type of quarterback that McDaniels loves, a pocket passer who is accurate. If the season go awry fast or McDaniels gets the axe, then this prediction might be more then three games.
Plus fans will be calling for O'Connell when or if Garoppolo is struggling to see what the rookie can accomplish when he is on the hot seat at quarterback one.