Las Vegas Raiders: 3 bold predictions for the 2023 NFL season
By Nick Popio
2. Raiders RB Zamir White will takeover as the starter by season's end.
Josh Jacobs is a lock to start because he proved it last year, but can he spark that magic again? He still hasn't signed his tender and that can cause friction between him and the organization. That may lead to Zamir White being used more.
He did average four yards a carry in his brief stint spelling Jacobs in 2022 and that is a good sign that he is getting it.
White was taken for a reason and that is to push Jacobs to do what he did last season. A trade is not out of the realm if both sides cannot agree to terms too. Getting a boatload in return may be tough though because the running back position is not as coveted as it used to be in the NFL.
But just like Hunter Renfrow, Jacobs is far too valuable to trade away.
Regardless of the situation, White has to be given more time this year. He's more comfortable in year two and has to be ready in the drop of a hat. He's got more to offer then Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden and has some star potential to him. If Jacobs doesn't sit out, he'll need to rush for over 1,000 yard plus again to hold off a hungry Zamir White.