Las Vegas Raiders: Breaking down the longest rushing play in team history
The Las Vegas Raiders longest rushing play incredibly did not come from a running back.
By Brad Weiss
During his time at Ohio State, former Raiders quarterback Terrelle Pryor was a walking highlight reel. As the staring quarterback for the Buckeyes, Pryor took the Big Ten by storm, but his career would end after he was suspended for five gams for selling memorabilia, and then eventually decided to leave school.
The move made him eligible for the NFL's Supplemental Draft, and the Raiders selected him in the third round. That would be the final pick Al Davis ever made, and after serving a five-game suspension, he was eligible to play for the Silver and Black.
Pryor would play sparingly in 2011 and 2012, but in 2013, he would get his chance to show the NFL world what he could do. Earning the starting job in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts, Pryor set the Raiders single-game rushing record for a quarterback, notching 112 yards on only 13 carries.
However, it would be a play made in Week 8 that would put him in the NFL, and Raiders record book.
Raiders QB sets team and NFL record vs Steelers
On the first offensive play of the game in the Raiders Week 8 matchup against Pittsburgh, Pryor showed his trademark speed on a quarterback keeper out of the shotgun formation. Pryor faked a handoff to Darren McFadden and then ran up the middle for a 93-yard score that put the Raiders up early.
The run is still the longest touchdown run by a quarterback in NFL history.
The Raiders would end up winning the game 21-18, their first win out of a bye week since the 2002 season, as McFadden scored twice. That would be the final big moment for Pryor in the Silver and Black, as he was injured later on in the season, then was the backup when he returned behind Matt McGloin.
Pryor would start the season finale against Denver, but was traded the following offseason to the Seattle Seahawks. From there, he would go on to become a solid wide receiver for Cleveland Browns, racking up over 1,000 yards in the 2016 NFL season, before finishing his career with stints in Washington, New York (Jets), and Buffalo.
Prior to Pryor's monster run against the Steelers, the record had belonged to Bo Jackson, who had a 92-yard run against Cincinnati in 1989, and a 91-yard run in 1987 against Seattle.