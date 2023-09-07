Raiders at Broncos 2023 Week 1: 3 things to watch
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Denver Broncos in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, and here are three things to keep an eye on.
By Brad Weiss
On Sunday, the Las Vegas Raiders will open up their 2023 NFL season on the road, taking on division rival Denver inside Empower Field at Mile High. Both teams are coming off tough 2022 seasons, as they finished third and fourth in AFC West, respectively, but both have made big changes this offseason.
The Broncos and Raiders are long-time rivals, but this has been a one-sided rivalry across the last few seasons. In fact, the Broncos have not beaten the Raiders since December of 2019, so they will be looking to break that streak inside what should be a packed house on Sunday afternoon.
Anytime these two teams get together, there is certain to be fireworks, and with both teams trying to shake off a tough 2022 season, they will both be eager to strike first. The Raiders have some new faces at important spots in 2023, including at quarterback, where Jimmy Garoppolo will make his first start in the Silver and Black on Sunday.
Here, we look at three things to keep an eye on in this AFC West battle.