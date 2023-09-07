Raiders at Broncos 2023 Week 1: 3 things to watch
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Denver Broncos in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, and here are three things to keep an eye on.
By Brad Weiss
Can Raiders RB Josh Jacobs continue his Denver Dominance?
The big storyline this summer, outside of Aidan O'Connell taking the NFL preseason by storm, was the fact that Josh Jacobs was holding out. The running back, coming off an incredible 2022 season, was not happy with the franchise tag, and decided it would be best to leave the team and wait the situation out.
Jacobs and the Raiders finally came to an agreement at the end of August, and it is clear that it should be all-systems go for him in Week 1. The veteran running back has dominated the Broncos in the past, and with a new quarterback under center, I would think Josh McDaniels is going to lean heavily on No. 8 once again.
Last season was no fluke for Jacobs, as he has been one of the more consistent backs in the NFL since being a first-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019. There is no saying whether or not the Raiders ink him to a long-term deal in the future, but for now, he is in the starting lineup, and should feast on this Broncos defense in Week 1.