Raiders at Broncos 2023 Week 1: 3 things to watch
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Denver Broncos in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, and here are three things to keep an eye on.
By Brad Weiss
What will the Raiders offense look like with Jimmy Garoppolo at QB?
After nine seasons with Derek Carr as the team's starting quarterback, the Raiders franchise has chosen to move in another direction. Carr was granted his release back in February, landing with the New Orleans Saints, and he has since been replaced by veteran Jimmy Garoppolo at the most important position in sports.
So what can Raider Nation expect from Garoppolo this season, and specifically, in Week 1 against Denver?
One thing that has followed Jimmy G around in his career has been the injury bug, so the hope is that he can stay healthy in 2023. Another thing that has followed him around is winning, as Garoppolo has won 40 of his 57 career NFL starts, and has even led his team to a Super Bowl during his career.
Against Denver, Garoppolo needs to do what he always does, and that is protect the football. He has a plethora of weapons at his disposal with the Raiders, including one of the better trios in the league at wide receiver, so just make the right decision, and sustain long drives.