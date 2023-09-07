Raiders at Broncos 2023 Week 1: 3 things to watch
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Denver Broncos in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, and here are three things to keep an eye on.
By Brad Weiss
Can Sean Payton turn things around in Denver?
Last offseason, the Denver Broncos traded away the farm to get Russell Wilson to be their franchise quarterback, and it was nothing short of a nightmare for the team. Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett were a terrible combination, and for most of the season, it looked like Wilson was not going to be anything close to the player he was in Seattle.
This offseason, the Broncos once again made a move at the head coaching spot, but this time they brought in a future Hall of Famer in Sean Payton. The veteran head coach turned around the franchise in New Orleans, leading them to a Super Bowl victory, and the hope for Broncos fans is that he can repeat that performance in Denver.
It will be interesting to see the dynamic between Payton and Wilson, as they look to turn things around in Denver. Las Vegas has dominated this rivalry in recent years, but the Broncos made some big-time moves to their roster this offseason, with Payton being the biggest.