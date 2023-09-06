Raiders at Broncos 2023 Week 1: Bold predictions
The Las Vegas Raiders are taking on the Denver Broncos in Week 1 as the NFL season starts. Here are our bold predictions for Week 1.
By Daniel Davis
The Las Vegas Raiders are taking on the Broncos as they look to start the year off with a win. This year the Raiders have added a few weapons including first round draft pick Tyree Wilson, and veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, while Josh Jacobs returns to the field on a new deal.
The Broncos biggest addition was likely at the head coach spot, as Sean Payton takes over for Nathanial Hackett, who was fired during the 2022 NFL season. Payton won a Super Bowl as head coach of the New Orleans Saints, and his biggest goal should be getting Russell Wilson pointed in the right direction.
The Raiders have had great success against the Broncos in the past few seasons, and have not lost to them since December of 2019. Still, this is an AFC West rivalry game, and as we see every season, anything can happen when these two teams get together.
As we inch closer to Sunday, here are some bold predictions for Week 1.