Raiders at Broncos 2023 Week 1: Bold predictions
The Las Vegas Raiders are taking on the Denver Broncos in Week 1 as the NFL season starts. Here are our bold predictions for Week 1.
By Daniel Davis
Raiders star WR Davante Adams has 150 yards and two touchdowns
Adams had one of the best games last year in Denver. He had 141 yards and two touchdowns. I don't think 150 and 2 touchdowns are anything out of the realm, but Patrick Surtain is one of the best corners in the league and the Broncos' defense is one of the best in the league.
If all the stars align, I can see Adams having one of the best games of the year with the addition of Jimmy Garoppolo being under center and Josh Jacobs making the safeties creep up a little bit. Adams is by far one of the best wideouts in the game, and he will also benefit from a healthy Hunter Renfrow in the mix, and Jakobi Meyers on the outside.
Playing in his first game in the Silver and Black, Garoppolo is going to lean on the stars on that side of the ball, and I could see Adams getting well over ten targets on Sunday. Surtain is a lock-down cornerback, but Adams is as good as it gets, and he will get his fair share against Denver.