Raiders at Broncos 2023 Week 1: Bold predictions
The Las Vegas Raiders are taking on the Denver Broncos in Week 1 as the NFL season starts. Here are our bold predictions for Week 1.
By Daniel Davis
Tyree Wilson and Maxx Crosby combine for 4 sacks
Tyree Wilson is becoming my front-runner for DROTY after seeing him play in Dallas last week. Wilson seems to be behind Chandler Jones on the depth chart so far but I don't see how they can keep him off the field. Maxx Crosby is another player who just can't seem to stay off the field or out of the pocket.
Having both of these guys on the field on a passing down could prove destructive for the defense.
Wilson is super strong and lengthy for his age and knows how to use his body and arms. He showed flashes of speed and bull rushes and I don't think it's out of the realm of possibility for him and Crosby to get 2 sacks a piece. Also, it remains to be seen what will happen with Jones, who expressed his distain for the franchise on social media this week.
All told, the Raiders pass rush attack could be one of the best in the game this season, and they are certain to get theirs on Sunday.