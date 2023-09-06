Raiders at Broncos 2023 Week 1: Bold predictions
The Las Vegas Raiders are taking on the Denver Broncos in Week 1 as the NFL season starts. Here are our bold predictions for Week 1.
By Daniel Davis
Raiders offensive line doesn't give up a sack
Now this would be a bold prediction. The Raiders offensive line is full of maulers and Kolton Miller is the anchor. Last year the offensive line was one of the strengths of the team as Josh Jacobs gained 2,000 scrimmage yards and has a chance to do it again for the first time in Raiders' history.
Despite the reputation of a staunch defense, the pass rush isn't the strong suit of the Broncos, but rather the coverage and secondary. The key to victory is the Raiders keeping their defense off the field and getting the ball into the playmaker's hands, so expect a heavy dose of Jacobs in this one.
The offensive line looks a lot like the group from last season, albeit Greg Van Roten, who beat out Alex Bars for one of the starting offensive guard spots. The Raiders have a chance to be very solid up front on both sides of the ball in 2023, and a solid effort against Denver could be the spark they need to get the season started on the right foot.