Raiders at Broncos 2023 Week 1 Injury Report: Will DeAndre Carter make his Raiders debut?
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Denver Broncos in Week 1, and here is the latest injury news for this AFC West matchup.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos will battle it out in AFC West action on Sunday, two teams that were at the bottom of the division last season. Of course, as is the case every offseason, both teams made a ton of moves this offseason, so each has bigger expectations than they did a year ago.
Denver brought in Sean Payton as their new head coach, and that was their biggest move, while the Raiders did a lot to improve the defense, and moved on from starting quarterback Derek Carr. All told, this should be an interesting contest inside Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday.
So what does the injury report look like as we head to this Week 1 matchup?
Will DeAndre Carter make his Raiders debut in Week 1?
The Raiders brought in DeAndre Carter this offseason to not only bolster the wide receiver room, but also to make an impact in the return game. Carter brings a special skill set to the Raiders in both areas, and the hope is that he can not only mesh with Jimmy Garoppolo in the passing game, but also prove to be a dangerous return man.
However, he has been on the injury report all week long, leading many to believe that he could be out on Sunday. While he is listed as questionable, a recent tweet from Jordan Schultz says it is likely we will see him against Denver.
Of course, one big name on the injury report is Chandler Jones, who went off on the organization on social media this week. That is a story for another time, as the Raiders look to bounce back from a six-win season a year ago and get their 2023 NFL schedule started out on the right foot.
Las Vegas has dominated this rivalry across the last 11 meetings, winning nine of them, so Josh McDaniels and his crew will look to keep the good times rolling in Denver.