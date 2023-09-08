Raiders at Broncos 2023 Week 1 live stream: How to watch online
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Denver Broncos in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, and here is how you can catch the action online.
By Brad Weiss
The 2023 Las Vegas Raiders will open up their season on the road this Sunday, as they go to Denver to take on a familiar foe in the Broncos. This AFC West matchup is sure to bring the fireworks, as it is definitely a rivalry game despite what Denver head coach Sean Payton has to say about it.
Las Vegas goes into this game relatively healthy, and they got a big boost late in the summer when Josh Jacobs returned on a one-year deal. Jacobs dominated the NFL landscape last season, and did a lot of that work against the Broncos, who do not seem to have an answer for him no matter who is on the defensive side of the ball.
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will be making his first start for the Raiders in this one as well, as the veteran takes over for nine-year starter Derek Carr in Sin City. Overall, the Raiders have more depth than they did a year ago, but can they rebound from a six-win season with all the new pieces in place?
Here is how you can catch the Raiders at Broncos in Week 1:
Who: Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos
When: Sunday, September 10, 2023
Time: 1:25 PM PT, 4:25 PM ET
Where: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado
Television Station: CBS
Live Stream: FuboTV
There is no doubt that this one is going to be a good one, as the Broncos look to break a six-game losing streak against the Silver and Black. The arrival of Sean Payton should give them a better option at head coach, but it will be interesting to see what he can get out of Russell Wilson after a terrible first season with the Broncos last year.
The Las Vegas blueprint has to remain the same, and if they can pound the ball with Jacobs, they should be able to come away with the win despite being the underdog.