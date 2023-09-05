Raiders at Broncos 2023 Week 1: 3 matchups that could decide the outcome
The Las Vegas Raiders' revised offense is going to be put to the test against one of the better defenses in the league last year when they travel to Mile High Stadium to play against the Denver Broncos.
By Daniel Davis
Patrick Surtain II vs. Davante Adams
Patrick Surtain is one of the best corners in the NFL and is very good at following the top receiver around the field. Ranking at 49 on the top 100 players of 2023, a list voted by NFL peers, Surtain is one of the top corners in the league and is recognized by his fellow teammates as such.
Last season he had 52 tackles and a pair of interceptions with 10 passes defended as well. Surtain is one of the best in the league and can be on an island with some of the best to do it.
Davante Adams isn't a slouch either. The Raiders had receiver depth issues going into last season and they pulled the trigger on a trade that sent Adams to the Raiders. Adams was one of the best receivers last season and had 100 receptions for over 1,500 yards for the second year in a row.
He also pulled in a near career-high 14 touchdowns, a close second to 2020 where he caught 18 from Aaron Rodgers.
Adams and Surtain are some of the best at their positions. Last year, Adams had his way with the Broncos defense. In the first meeting he had 9 catches for 101 yards and didn't get into the endzone. However in the second matchup he hauled in another 9 catches for 141 yards and tow touchdowns for a 20.1 yards per average against a great Broncos defense.
Hopefully Adams can repeat his success.