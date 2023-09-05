Raiders at Broncos 2023 Week 1: 3 matchups that could decide the outcome
The Las Vegas Raiders' revised offense is going to be put to the test against one of the better defenses in the league last year when they travel to Mile High Stadium to play against the Denver Broncos.
By Daniel Davis
Mike McGlinchey and Maxx Crosby
Maxx Crosby is one of the best defensive ends in the NFL. Crosby has established himself as one of the best currently playing, and the Raiders rewarded him with a new contract. Last season, Crosby had 12.5 sacks and 36 QB hits with 89 total tackles.
In two games against the Broncos last year, he compiled four sacks and another five quarterback hits.
Last season, McGlinchey gave up six sacks, four coming from Crosby. He also had a very low 10 penalties tied for 8th. McGlinchey is very fast on his feet for his size and is very good at getting leverage. His weaknesses are speed rushes and spin moves as he can be thrown off his feet fairly easily.
Putting pressure on Wilson early is key to winning the game.