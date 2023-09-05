Raiders at Broncos 2023 Week 1: 3 matchups that could decide the outcome
The Las Vegas Raiders' revised offense is going to be put to the test against one of the better defenses in the league last year when they travel to Mile High Stadium to play against the Denver Broncos.
By Daniel Davis
Josh McDaniels and Sean Payton
Sean Payton took over the Denver Broncos from their abysmal 2022 campaign that saw Russell Wilson have career lows and some bad coaching. Despite the defense having success, the offense struggled and their young receiving core seemingly couldn't get in position to win the battles.
The Raiders had an average season under first-year head coach Josh McDaniels. McDaniels did the best he could with the defense he had and the players under center. Derek Carr was the first fatality to the Las Vegas desert as he was released after no trade partner was found but they kept Davante Adams, one of the best receivers in the NFL still.
Payton was regarded as a genius in New Orleans and this year we will see if it was Drew Brees who made Payton great or if it was Payton who was the genius and Drew Brees was a product of that. How both coaches prepare for the other is going to be interesting.
The Raiders play the Broncos at 1:25PM PT on Sunday.