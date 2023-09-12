Raiders at Broncos 2023 Week 1: Studs and Duds
The Las Vegas Raiders started their 2023 campaign with their seventh straight victory against the Denver Broncos. Here are the studs and duds from a Week 1 nail-biter.
Coming into Week One of the 2023 season, the Denver Broncos had never beaten the Las Vegas version of the Raiders and that trend continued on Sunday. There were high expectations for the Denver Broncos as they came into the matchup with Las Vegas favored by four points, but it was more of the same for both teams in this matchup.
The matchups in 2022 were nail-biters and this game was no different. This was a low-scoring affair that saw some impressive play from both defenses, but only one QB stepped up when it really mattered. We will get more into the way the game played out in our next couple of slides, but this was an impressive defensive performance by a unit that struggled mightily last season, and they will certainly get the credit for that.
They took a bend but don't break approach and things looked bleak at times but they held the Broncos offense to a single touchdown and did well to limit the big plays.
The offense also did just enough to win the game despite struggling on the ground, and all statistics aside that’s all that matters. It wasn’t pretty, but when the chips were down, the offensive unit executed and brought home a much-needed victory. Let’s dive into the studs and duds!