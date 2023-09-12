Raiders at Broncos 2023 Week 1: Studs and Duds
The Las Vegas Raiders started their 2023 campaign with their seventh straight victory against the Denver Broncos. Here are the studs and duds from a Week 1 nail-biter.
Jakobi Meyers - Stud
With all of the attention that Davante Adams receives from opposing defenses, many predicted that Jakobi Meyers would be the biggest beneficiary on the Raiders' offense. This proved true against Denver as Meyers caught nine passes for 81 yards and two impressive touchdowns. The first touchdown, a back-shoulder fade, was an impressive athletic feat, and he looked just like Davante Adams when winning that jump ball.
The second touchdown was a classic slant at the goal line where he essentially posted up the defender and used his big frame to bulldoze his way into the end zone.
His biggest catch of the game, aside from the touchdowns of course, came on the last drive when the Raiders were looking to ice the game and he took a nasty hit from Denver safety Kareem Jackson. Jackson was flagged on the play, and it looked like Meyers was knocked out cold, but thankfully he walked off under his own power.
We can assume that Meyers will miss some time due to the NFL concussion protocol because of that nasty hit, but he deserves a ton of credit for his toughness in this game. We knew he would be a key part of this Raiders offense, and he made an instant impact on his new squad with big plays all game long.