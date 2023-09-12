Raiders at Broncos 2023 Week 1: Studs and Duds
The Las Vegas Raiders started their 2023 campaign with their seventh straight victory against the Denver Broncos. Here are the studs and duds from a Week 1 nail-biter.
Rookie Defenders - Dud
I promise we won’t be too harsh on these two young men, but both Jakorian Bennett and Tyree Wilson had a rough introduction to the NFL regular season. Bennett was a tackling machine with 7 tackles on the day, and we could see his aggression, but he had two costly penalties, including a big pass interference call.
We know that he will only improve from here, but it was not a great debut against a subpar receiving group.
As for Tyree Wilson, he was thrown into the fire with Chandler Jones being out for personal reasons and unfortunately he did not play very well. Raiders Twitter was all over him for being slow off the ball, and he looked tentative and lost out there at times when rushing the passer.
That being said, it was his first game even which also happened to be in the notoriously tough Denver altitude. He also missed most of training camp with his foot injury so he’s likely not in the best shape but ideally that will change. Wilson likely played considerably more than we would have thought because of the issue with Jones, so the plan was likely to bring him along slowly rather than throwing him right into the fire. This game should only help him improve as experience is the best teacher.