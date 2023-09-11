Raiders at Broncos 2023 Week 1: Things we learned
The Las Vegas Raiders battled it out against the Denver Broncos in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season and came away with a 17-16 victory.
By Brad Weiss
In Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders hit the road to take on the Denver Broncos. Both teams were coming off down years, and both were looking to make a statement after so much change to their rosters this offseason.
The Raiders got out to a quick start, as they opened up the scoring by finding the end zone on their first possession. That drive was capped off by a touchdown throw from Jimmy Garoppolo to Jakobi Meyers, a connection that would find the end zone again in the second half.
Denver would come storming back, and for a time, it looked like it would be another disappointing finish for the Silver and Black. However, this is not the 2022 Raiders, and with the game on the line, Garoppolo stepped up in a big way, leading the team to a 17-16 opening week victory.
While the win was great, there are plenty of things the Raiders need to fix. Here, we look at three things we learned in Week 1.