Raiders at Broncos 2023 Week 1: Things we learned
The Las Vegas Raiders battled it out against the Denver Broncos in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season and came away with a 17-16 victory.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders rookie Tyree Wilson has a long way to go
With Chandler Jones not playing in the season opener, rookie Tyree Wilson was counted on to play an increased role on the Raiders defense. However, for all the good that came out of the Raiders win, Wilson was underwhelming, and looked gassed at times on the snap.
Wilson was the No. 7 overall pick this April, and had to sit out a lot of camp due to injury. He is going to have to work on his conditioning, because the Raiders cannot afford for him to continue to play like he did on Sunday against the Broncos.
Jimmy G is a proven winner
With the game on the line, Garoppolo did what he has a reputation for doing, and that is winning football games. Coming into this game with a 40-17 record as a starter, Garoppolo put the Broncos away in the fourth quarter on a 3rd-and-7 scramble that picked up a first down, forcing Denver to use their third and final timeout.
Garoppolo did not set the world on fire, as he threw for 200 yards and two touchdowns, while also having a costly interception, but he got the job done when it mattered. That is what the Raiders front office expects him to do, and if he does just enough for the team to win, Raider Nation will take that every week.