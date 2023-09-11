Raiders at Broncos 2023 Week 1: Things we learned
The Las Vegas Raiders battled it out against the Denver Broncos in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season and came away with a 17-16 victory.
By Brad Weiss
The Adams/Meyers duo could be deadly
There is no doubt that Davante Adams is one of the best wide receivers in football, but he has a legitimate No. 2 lining up opposite of him this season. It was clear from the start that the Raiders wanted to get Jakobi Meyers involved, and he shined in this one, finding the end zone twice.
While Meyers had a great game on the stat sheet, it was not without worry, as he had to leave the game after suffering a hit from Kareem Jackson. We will see how he responds from that hit in the long run, but the truth is, the combination of Adams and Meyers could be one of the best in the NFL this season.
The duo combined for 15 catches on 19 targets, a staggering number, and compiled to rack up 147 of Jimmy G's 200 passing yards. In a game where Hunter Renfrow did not have a catch, and Austin Hooper had only one at tight end, Adams and Meyers were terrific, and both have the confidence of Garoppolo moving forward.