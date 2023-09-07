Raiders at Broncos 2023 Week 1: X-Factors who will decide the outcome
The Las Vegas Raiders are taking on Division rival the Denver Broncos this week as we begin the 2023 NFL season.
By Daniel Davis
Davante Adams
Despite the Broncos defense being one of the better defenses in the league last season, Davante Adams made it his mission to find openings as he gained over 100 yards in both games last year.
Adams also caught two touchdowns in the second game as the Raiders made a statement win against the Broncos in Mile High Stadium. Adams will also be going up against Patrick Surtain II, one of the better corners in the league, as they look to start this season off with a win.
Adams will be playing with Garoppolo who he has never played with before. Jimmy G made Deebo Samuel and Brandon Ajyuk house hold names in San Francisco so I don't see how he won't make Adams better.
Adams is coming off a 2022 campaign where he caught over 1,400 yards and double digit touchdowns as he cemented himself as a player who can have success outside of Aaron Rodgers.