Raiders at Broncos 2023 Week 1: X-Factors who will decide the outcome
The Las Vegas Raiders are taking on Division rival the Denver Broncos this week as we begin the 2023 NFL season.
By Daniel Davis
Tyree Wilson
Rookie Tyree Wilson is second on the depth chart outside of Chandler Jones. How much playing time he will get is yet to be seen, but from what we saw in Dallas in the third preseason game, I can't see how they can keep him off the field.
Wilson showed flashes of brilliance in trainning camp and in the preseason. Having Kolton Miller to practice against is good for his development as well seeing as Miller is one of the most consistent LT's in the game. Wilson will probbaly be used on passing downs and paired with Crosby, they could be a mean team.
For the Raiders, it's important to get up early and have the defensive line pin their ears back and go after the quarterback.