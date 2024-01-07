Raiders vs Broncos 2023 Week 18: Bold predictions
The Las Vegas Raiders will look to end their season on a high note in Week 18, and here are some bold predictions for their matchup against Denver.
By Brad Weiss
Week 18 brings an AFC West battle for the Las Vegas Raiders, who were eliminated from playoff contention last Sunday in Indianapolis. For the Silver and Black, this is not a throwaway game, as they are playing for head coach Antonio Pierce, and many players are looking to make one more statement before the offseason.
There are key players out for both teams, and with both franchises eliminated from playoff contention, this game may not have the kind of luster it would in previous seasons. However, these are two franchises that flat-out do not like each other, so I would expect an exciting game inside Allegiant Stadium in Week 18.
Here, we look at some bold predictions for this matchup against the Broncos.
1. Hunter Renfrow makes possible last game with Raiders a memorable one
Sunday will likely be the last for Hunter Renfrow with the Raiders, as he has pretty much been a non-factor in Bo Hardegree's offense the last three weeks. In fact, he has not hauled in one pass during that span, but on Sunday, I believe his farewell in front of the home fans will be a memorable one.
For a time, Renfrow was considered one of the best slot wide receivers in the game, and many expected he would dominate in Josh McDaniels's offense. Instead, he has been on a steady decline, but this weekend, I like Renfrow to grab a few catches and possibly a touchdown in his swan song.
2. Maxx Crosby gets to 16 sacks on the season
Maxx Crosby goes into Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season with 13.5 sacks, and he is one of the front-runners to win the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year honor. Crosby has dominated the NFL landscape since being a Day 3 pick of the Raiders back in 2019, and he could go off in the season finale against Denver.
If Crosby can rack up 2.5 sacks, it would put an exclamation point on what has been another successful season for him in the Silver and Black.
3. Zamir White runs for 150 yards and two scores
Zamir White has done a nice job filling in for the injured Josh Jacobs these last three weeks, and even had a 145-yard effort against the Kansas City Chiefs on the road on Christmas Day. His play has really opened eyes in the organization, and there is a good chance the team moves on from Jacobs after this season.
Against Denver, look for White to get the ball early and often, gashing a Broncos defense that has been strong against the run as of late. If White goes off against Denver, it could lock him into the RB1 role if Jacobs decides to walk this offseason.