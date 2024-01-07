Raiders vs Broncos 2023 Week 18: Date, Time, Injuries, Streaming, More
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Denver Broncos in Week 18, and here is all the information you need to catch all the action.
In what will prove to be their final game of the season, the Las Vegas Raiders will welcome division rival Denver to Allegiant Stadium in Week 18. The Raiders have won seven straight against their AFC West foe, posting a perfect record against the Broncos since moving to the desert.
Last week, the Broncos made the decision to sit down Russell Wilson for the season, replacing him with Jarrett Stidham in a move that mirrored what the Raiders did with Derek Carr last year. That likely means the Wilson run in Denver is over, and for the Raiders, facing Stidham gives them a familiar foe to chase after all Sunday.
Here, we look at everything you need to know to catch the action inside Allegiant Stadium.
How to watch the Raiders vs Broncos 2023 Week 18
Who: Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos
When: Sunday, January 7, 2024
Time: 4:25 PM ET, 1:25 PM PT
Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: FOX
Odds: According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the over/under is set at 36.5 for this matchup, with the Raiders being 3.0-point favorites at home.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Live Stream: FuboTV
Raiders Injuries: Josh Jacobs and Michael Mayer out once again
We may have seen the last of Josh Jacobs in a Raiders uniform, as he has not played since leaving the Minnesota Vikings game early with a quad injury. Jacobs will require a large chunk of money to stay in the Silver and Black this offseason, and with the emergence of Zamir White, the team may choose to turn the page on one of their all-time great running backs.
Also missing this game will be Michael Mayer, the budding tight end who was placed on injured reserve this week. It was an up-and-down first season for Mayer, but for the most part, he proved he could be the team's solution at the position for a long time.
Raiders playing for interim HC Antonio Pierce's job
The Raiders have to decide what to do with Antonio Pierce at the end of the season, whether or not to remove the interim head coaching label and make him the full-time guy. This week, news came out that the coaching staff has been given permission to seek other employment for next season, which is not a good sign if Mark Davis was planning on Pierce to start shaping up his coaching staff for 2024.
The truth is, Pierce has done an admirable job in the position, keeping the Raiders in games weekly, and bringing back the fire to the Silver and Black. It was like he was born to be the head coach of the Raiders, and hopefully Davis takes a long look at what the players want, and what Pierce was able to do after the Josh McDaniels firing.