Raiders vs Broncos 2023 Week 18: Studs and Duds
The Las Vegas Raiders ended the 2023 season with a resounding victory against the Denver Broncos, here are the Studs and Duds from a big win in Week 18.
This is the second season in a row where the Las Vegas Raiders ended their season at home in a dead rubber match against a division rival but this time around there's a different feeling in the building. Last year, there was a general air of pessimism as the Josh McDaniels era was off to a rough start and the fan base was split on the decision to bench and move on from franchise quarterback Derek Carr.
This year, there is some optimism in the building as interim head coach Antonio Pierce completely changed the vibes of the season after taking the job halfway through the year. The Raiders were playing lazy and uninspired football under Josh McDaniels and even though they missed the playoffs under Pierce, they were playing much harder and fought hard until the very end.
We will dive a little deeper into pierce's tenure in another slide, but this win was another one for the positives in his resume. It was a complete victory from start to finish as the Raiders never trailed and controlled the game all the way through. All three phases of the team were on point, and it was great to see signs of life from an offense that has struggled for the most part under rookie Aidan O'Connell.
Now we have a long offseason full of decisions and tough choices for mark Davis but before we jump into coach speculation and mock drafts, let's look at the Studs and Duds from another sweep of the Denver Broncos.