Raiders vs Broncos 2023 Week 18: Studs and Duds
The Las Vegas Raiders ended the 2023 season with a resounding victory against the Denver Broncos, here are the Studs and Duds from a big win in Week 18.
The Wide Receivers – Studs
Each of the three starting wide receivers in Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, and Tre Tucker all probably deserve their own slides but for the sake of efficiency we are going to lump them together and call them all studs for the game. Myers and Adams both scored key touchdowns to put the Raiders on top and they are both developing solid chemistry with O'Connell.
Tucker was not able to get into the end zone but his big play at the end of the first half was a key moment in the game and helped the Raiders take a lead they would not relinquish going into the half.
The three receivers combined for 13 catches for nearly 200 yards and 2 touchdowns and they represent one of the strengths of this team. I noted during the game on Twitter that any quarterback would be lucky to play in this offense given the weapons he would have at his disposal on the outside.
Throw in an emerging rookie in Michael Mayer and suddenly you have one of the better position groups from top to bottom in the NFL.
This was not the year we expected from the receiver group but the unit still put-up great numbers as Adams had 103 catches for 1144 yards and eight touchdowns and Meyers was not far behind with 71 catches for 807 yards and eight touchdowns. Throw in Tre tuckers late year emergence and this is a trio that finished with over 2000 yards receiving and 18 touchdowns.
It's good to know that the Raiders have their wide receiver situation figured out for next season and can focus on improving the offensive line and continuing to build up the defense.