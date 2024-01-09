Raiders vs Broncos 2023 Week 18: Studs and Duds
The Las Vegas Raiders ended the 2023 season with a resounding victory against the Denver Broncos, here are the Studs and Duds from a big win in Week 18.
Zamir White – Stud
It's hard to believe now but there was talk earlier this season among fans that the Raiders should move on from Zamir white. The second-year running back had done next to nothing in his career halfway through the season and there were concerns that it was another wasted pick by Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels.
In a twist of fate, defending rushing champion Josh Jacobs was sidelined before the Chargers game on Thursday Night Football and in stepped the man they call Zeus. He was the star of the offense in the victories against the chiefs and Broncos as he finished week 18 with 25 carries for 112 yards.
He looked powerful and dynamic behind an offensive line that has struggled to run the ball consistently and even took the role of closer from Jacobs with big runs at the end of the Kansas City game to seal the deal.
White finishes the year with 450 yards on 104 attempts but nearly all of that came in the last four games of the season. His performance down the stretch may have sealed the fate of Josh Jacobs as he is currently a free agent but that is another one of those tough decisions that mark Davis will have to make. At least Raider nation knows that if Davis decides to let Josh Jacobs walk, we have a more than capable replacement already on the squad.