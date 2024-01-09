Raiders vs Broncos 2023 Week 18: Studs and Duds
The Las Vegas Raiders ended the 2023 season with a resounding victory against the Denver Broncos, here are the Studs and Duds from a big win in Week 18.
Draft Nerds – Duds
In the spirit of the season ending on a high note, we will not go in depth on some of the negatives that happened in this game including allowing a few big plays from the Broncos and Jimmy Garoppolo being booed by his home fans when he stepped in momentarily. Instead, we will focus on the only negative that came from this win in the literal sense and that was dropping from potentially picking in the top ten to picking 13th in the first round.
Many people, myself included may have slightly preferred that the Raiders lose this game to the Broncos to secure a pick in the top 10 but instead the Raiders will be picking closer to the middle of the first round which makes it harder to grab one of the top QBs on the draft board. However, as we have seen in the past, you can still get superstar talent outside of the top 10 including franchise quarterbacks.
The Raiders could also go in a different direction and pursue one of the veteran QBs that could be available in the market and draft an elite playmaker at another position. Regardless of what they choose to do, mock drafts and speculation are a ton of fun and we will be diving in headfirst here at Just Blog Baby.
Before we sign off for the last Studs and Duds of the 2023 season, we wanted to thank you all for rocking with us through this rollercoaster of a season. Thank you Raider Nation and we’ll see you next year for this column!