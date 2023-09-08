Raiders at Broncos Prediction and Odds for 2023 Week 1 NFL Football
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Denver Broncos in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, and here are the latest odds and prediction.
By Brad Weiss
The time has finally come for the Las Vegas Raiders to kick off their 2023 NFL season, and they will do so on the road against a division rival. The Raiders will head to Empower Field at Mile High to take on the Denver Broncos this summer, as both teams look to rebound from a tough 2022 NFL season.
As has been the case since the 2019 NFL season, the Raiders will look to beat the Broncos this weekend, as they have not lost to them since December of that year. That is a six-game winning streak for the Silver and Black, though to beat Denver in Week 1, they will have to do so as the underdog.
Raiders at Broncos odds for 2023 NFL Week 1
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Raiders are 3.5-point underdogs vs the Broncos on Sunday afternoon. Taking the 3.5 points will come in at -115, while giving the 3.5 points, in other words, taking the Broncos, the odds will be -105.
Anyone who wants to bet the Silver and Black on the money line can get them at a tempting +138 (bet $100 to win $138), with Denver fans being able to bet the Broncos on the money line per FanDuel at -164 (bet $100 to win $60.98).
The over/under for the contest is set at 44.0 points currently:
- Under 44.0 points: -110 (bet 105 to win $95.45)
- Over 44.0 points: -110 (bet $115 to win $104.55)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Raiders at Broncos prediction for 2023 NFL Week 1
Josh Jacobs has dominated the Denver Broncos since becoming the Raiders starting running back, and I believe that trend will continue on Sunday. Despite missing most of the summer, Jacobs came back to the Raiders in great shape, and I would expect a full load for the man who led the NFL in rushing yards last season.
The big question will be whether or not Russell Wilson and Sean Payton can gel for the Broncos, and whether or not the Raiders did enough on defense to stop them. I believe the new-look Raiders secondary will give Wilson trouble in this one, especially if Maxx Crosby and rookie Tyree Wilson can make some noise coming off the edge.
In the end, the Raiders take advantage of not having to go to Denver in the winter to come away with a slim victory.
Final Score: Raiders 24, Broncos 21