Browns expert calls Raiders signing the one Cleveland was smart to void
The Las Vegas Raiders have been revamping the roster this offseason, but one signing was seen as a mistake by one expert.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders have been trying to figure out the defensive tackle spot for some time now, but this offseason, they may have found the cornerstone player at the position they have been searching for. Early in his first free agency as general manager, Tom Telesco signed Christian Wilkins to a monster deal, landing the best player available at the position group this offseason.
Wilkins joins a Raiders defensive line that could be one of the best in the game this season, especially with the combination of Malcolm Koonce and Maxx Crosby coming off the edge. Las Vegas also brought back John Jenkins and Adam Butler in free agency, but Wilkins was the missing piece of the puzzle for this Raiders defensive line.
While Raider Nation was high on the signing, one expert from another franchise feels this was signing was the one the Browns were wise to stay away from.
Browns expert feels Raiders overpaid for Christian Wilkins
Over at DawgPoundDaily.com, site expert Randy Gurzi laid out three free agents the Browns were wise to avoid this offseason. His No. 1 pick was Wilkins, who the Raiders paid over $100 million dollars to across the next four seasons.
While Gurzi did not deny the talent of Wilkins, and that he would have been a great fit in Cleveland, Gurzi believes the Raiders paid far too much for his services. In fact, Gurzi spoke that the contract is more than Myles Garrett is being paid annually, and stated the combination of Shelby Harris and Maurice Hurst could be just as productive as Wilkins.
Wilkins is a tremendous talent who fills one of the biggest voids on the Raiders defense, so this signing can only be seen as a positive in 2024 and beyond. The Raiders will take on the Cleveland Browns at home this season, and hopefully, Wilkins can prove why he was such a big-money signing for the Raiders this offseason.
