Raiders at Buffalo Bills 2023 Week 2: Weather Report
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 2 action and it should be a beautiful afternoon in Orchard Park, New York.
By Brad Weiss
Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season brings an AFC battle for the Las Vegas Raiders, as they head to Western New York to take on the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are coming off a tough loss in Week 1 to division rival New York, as the Jets were able to take down Buffalo in overtime thanks to a punt return for a touchdown.
Las Vegas, on the other hand, went into Denver as the underdog and were able to take care of business against the Broncos. The Raiders showed that they could take a lead late, and actually hang onto it, something that has plagued them across the last few seasons.
This matchup is a good one, and luckily for the Raiders, they will be invading Highmark Stadium in Week 2, instead of later in the year. Western New York can get quite treacherous in terms of the cold and snow, so playing them earlier in the year is definitely an advantage for the Silver and Black.
Raiders to play the Bills in ideal football weather in Week 2
The Raiders are getting lucky during their trip to Orchard Park, as weather.com has this game being played in ideal football weather. The temperature at kickoff will be around 68 degrees, and there is no chance of precipitation throughout the three-hour game.
You can expect a fired-up Bills Mafia crowd for this one as they look for their beloved Bills to take home win No. 1 of their 2023 NFL season. Josh Allen is considered one of the best quarterbacks in the game, but he struggled with turnovers in Week 1, something the Raiders hope will continue this Sunday in Buffalo.
Las Vegas is looking to move to 2-0 this Sunday with their home opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers slated for next weekend.