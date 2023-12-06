Updated 2024 NFL Draft order if season ended after Raiders bye in Week 13
After 13 weeks of games in the 2023 season, where do the Las Vegas Raiders land in the latest version of the 2024 NFL Draft order?
By Brad Weiss
The 2023 Las Vegas Raiders have struggled their way to a 5-7 start to the regular season, and with only five games remaining, the next few weeks will make or break their year. The Raiders got back to .500 after back-to-back wins following Josh McDaniels' firing, but after two straight losses, their current playoff chances are on life support.
Their opponent coming out of the bye week is the Minnesota Vikings, who are also coming out of their bye week in Week 14. The Vikings have fallen on hard times after winning five straight, and they have big-time question marks heading into this matchup with the Raiders.
The Raiders also have their question marks, as they are waiting on the health of Maxx Crosby, and still trying to figure out if head coach Antonio Pierce and quarterback Aidan O'Connell are long-term solutions. Overall, this has the potential to be a close matchup in Week 14, and will have significant implications when it comes to next year's NFL Draft as well.
Updated 2024 NFL Draft order after the Las Vegas Raiders bye in Week 13
According to Tankathon, listed below is how the 2024 NFL Draft order would look if the season came to an end after all of the games that were played around the league in Week 13.
- Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers (1-11))
- New England Patriots (2-10)
- Arizona Cardinals (3-10)
- Washington Commanders (4-9)
- Chicago Bears (4-8)
- New York Jets (4-8)
- New York Giants (4-8)
- Tennessee Titans (4-8)
- New Orleans Saints (5-7)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7)
- Las Vegas Raiders (5-7)
- Los Angeles Chargers (5-7)
- Buffalo Bills (6-6)
- Denver Broncos (6-6)
- Seattle Seahawks (6-6)
- Los Angeles Rams (6-6)
- Cincinnati Bengals (6-6)
- Arizona Cardinals (via Houston Texans (7-5))
- Atlanta Falcons (6-6)
- Green Bay Packers (6-6)
- Minnesota Vikings (6-6)
- Indianapolis Colts (7-5)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5)
- Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns (7-5))
- Kansas City Chiefs (8-4)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4)
- Dallas Cowboys (9-3)
- Detroit Lions (9-3)
- San Francisco 49ers (9-3)
- Baltimore Ravens (9-3)
- Miami Dolphins (9-3)
- Philadelphia Eagles (10-2)