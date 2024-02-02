Raiders should make a move for Caleb Williams after Kliff Kingsbury hire
The Las Vegas Raiders are to hire Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator, making Caleb Williams a prime 2024 NFL Draft target for the Silver and Black.
By Brad Weiss
On Thursday, a huge domino fell for the Las Vegas Raiders, as it was reported that they planned to hire Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator. Las Vegas cast a wide net in searching for their next offensive coordinator, this after moving on from interim OC Bo Hardegree after the 2023 NFL season.
From Chip Kelly to Luke Getsy to Alex Van Pelt, the Raiders turned over plenty of stones before landing on Kingsbury, who is considered an offensive genius. While his stint as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals did not work out as planned, there is no denying that he can do some special things on offense, and he will have a strong group of talent to work with in Las Vegas.
However, the man at the center of the offense, the quarterback, is still a question mark, which brings us to a huge question heading into draft season. Last season, Kingsbury coached at USC with Caleb Williams as his quarterback, the presumed No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Now that Kingsbury is on the staff, would the Raiders trade a ton of assets to move all the way up to No. 1 overall and get Williams?
Raiders would have to go all-in to get Williams in April
The Raiders currently hold the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and by the time they select in April, Williams will already be at his after-party. However, the Raiders could try to swing a deal to move up and select Williams if Kingsbury is able to convince Tom Telesco that all of the assets they would have to send to Chicago is worth the return.
Chicago already has a potential franchise quarterback in Justin Fields, and recent social media posts by the team suggest he is going to be the guy moving forward. The Bears also hold the No. 8 overall pick this April, so them moving on from the No. 1 spot is definitely a possibility.
Unless a miracle happens, I do not see how the Raiders can possibly move up 12 spots without getting rid of key guys like Maxx Crosby or Davante Adams. I see no way that Crosby is ever traded by Mark Davis, and while Adams could be moved, it would take a lot more than a 30-plus year old wideout to get the job done.
One thing is for sure, the Raiders are likely to bring in a new quarterback this offseason that can fit the kind of offense that Kingsbury likes to run. Aidan O'Connell is a capable passer, but is very limited in mobility, so keep an eye on what the Raiders decide to do at this most important position now that we know who the offensive coordinator will be in 2024.