Raiders CB Jack Jones changing the perception of the Las Vegas secondary
The Las Vegas Raiders were looking for a starting cornerback this past season, and found the perfect fit in Jack Jones.
By Brad Weiss
The 2023 Las Vegas Raiders were not expected to do much on the defensive side of the ball. Outside of star edge rusher Maxx Crosby, the Raiders defense was predicted to be one of the worst in the league this past season, but that certainly was not the case when all was said and done.
Led by a career-year from Crosby, the Raiders defense was stout after the firing of Josh McDaniels, as they were able to play free and easy. The combination of Antonio Pierce and Patrick Graham was just what this defense needed, and it did not hurt that they brought in an elite cornerback in free agency in the second half of the season.
That key player was Jack Jones, who has known Pierce since he was a teenager, and was not going to let him down. Jones put on the Silver and Black and became a leader for this Raiders defense, giving Las Vegas the kind of CB1 that they had not had in some time.
Going into 2024, Jones has helped change the perception of this Raiders secondary.
Jack Jones to lead the Raiders secondary in 2024
Not only does Jones return to the fold in 2024, but also Nate Hobbs, a promising young slot cornerback. Of course, there is still a gaping hole in the starting lineup opposite of Jones on the outside, and the hope is that the Raiders can fill that void during the 2024 NFL Draft.
Las Vegas also has a second-year cornerback in Jakorian Bennett that is looking to turn the corner this season, and the hope is that Jones can help him along in his development. One thing is for sure, this is a Raiders secondary that is no longer a weakness, especially if they can strike gold in the draft at the cornerback position group.