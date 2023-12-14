Raiders vs Chargers 2023 Week 15: Date, Time, Injuries, Streaming, More
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15, and here is everything you need to know leading into this must-win game.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders will look to win game No. 6 of their 2023 NFL season on Thursday night, as they welcome the Los Angeles Chargers to Allegiant Stadium. Las Vegas has not won since a 16-12 victory over the New York Jets back on November 13, so it h as been a full month since the Silver and Black has put one in the win column.
Here, we look at everything you need to know for this Week 15 matchup.
How to watch the Raiders vs Chargers 2023 Week 15
Who: Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers
When: Thursday, December 14, 2023
Time: 8:15 PM ET, 5:15 PM PT
Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: Prime Video
Odds: According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the over/under is set at 34.5 for this matchup, with the Raiders being 3.0-point favorites at home.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Live Stream: FuboTV
Raiders Injuries: Stars dot injured list for both teams
The injury list is long for both teams heading into this matchup, which is not uncommon considering they will be playing only days after their Week 14 matchups this past Sunday. We know Justin Herbert will not play, as he was placed on IR by the Chargers earlier this week, and Los Angeles could be without his No. 1 target, Keenan Allen as well.
For the Raiders, stars like Maxx Crosby, Josh Jacobs, and Kolton Miller dot the injury list, though it is expected that at least Crosby will play. Jacobs was hurt in the second half against Minnesota and had to leave the game, while Miller did not suit up for the Week 14 clash against the Vikings.
Raiders trying to salvage their 2023 season
What can we say about this 2023 Raiders team other than it has been a roller coaster ride to say the least. We have been through two head coaches, multiple quarterback changes, and even saw the general manager get shown the door on Halloween.
Still, despite the 5-8 record, there is still plenty left to play for, as the Raiders have not technically been eliminated in a wide open AFC just yet. The Raiders were atrocious on offense in Week 14, failing to score a single point against Minnesota, so hopefully a healthy Jacobs and Davante Adams can help change their fortunes in this one.