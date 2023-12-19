Raiders vs Chargers 2023 Week 15: Studs and Duds
The Las Vegas Raiders blew out the Los Angeles Chargers in historic fashion on Thursday night. Here are the Studs and Duds from an incredible night in Las Vegas in Week 15.
Duds – Raiders fans because Brandon Staley is gone
If you beat down a team by 40 points and scored nine touchdowns against them, you would have to be a real hard ass to pick out someone that had a bad game. Amik Robertson is a potential candidate since he was beat pretty badly on a long touchdown, but it looked to be more of a miscommunication than an actual physical error so we will give him a break.
So now the only losers this week in silver and black are us Raiders fans who will no longer be able to root against Brandon Staley as head coach of the Los Angeles chargers. Staley was more than likely on his way out anyway after the Chargers were going to miss the playoffs for the second time during his tenure but the Raiders appear to have accelerated that decision.
The now former Chargers head coach was in charge for a number of embarrassing losses including a massive choke job against the Jaguars in last year's playoffs. This was a coach who was supposedly going to revolutionize the Charger defense but now they are officially the worst unit in the NFL. Staley was also known for his baffling in-game decision making and unnecessary aggressiveness on 4th down.
We are truly going to miss rooting against Brandon Staley as head coach of the Chargers and we thank him for all the great memories he’s given Raider Nation.