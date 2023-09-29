Raiders at Chargers 2023 Week 4: Key matchups to watch
In Week 4, the Raiders are looking to turn the ship around against the Los Angeles Chargers.
By Daniel Davis
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to get right against a Chargers team that seems to be up and down. The Los Angeles Chargers are coming off a major win against the Vikings. Keenan Allen had a historic game and Austin Ekeler missed the game but the Chargers lost Mike Williams for the year with an ACL tear.
Raiders at Chargers 2023 Week 4: Key matchups to watch
Davante Adams VS. J.C Jackson:
If you're like me and have Davante Adams on your fantasy team, you're living life happy right now. Over the course of the season so far, Adams has been a top-three receiver along with Keenan Allen, whom I also have on my team.
Adams, despite being on the wrong side of 30, is still showing why he is the best receiver in the NFL. J.C. Jackson is no slouch either. Jackson is still considered a top corner in the league and offers the Chargers a player who can go toe-to-toe with the opposing top receivers and follow them.
How McDaniels gets Adams open will be huge for the Raiders in this game as the Chargers will look to attack the Raiders through the air.
Khalil Mack VS. Kolton Miller
Despite the complete failure of the draft picks the Raiders used on the trade with Mack to the Bears, he is still a dangerous weapon on the defense. The Chargers have Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack who are both good in their own lights.
Mack knows how to use his strength and his abilities to his advantage as well as how to get low. Being placed in a linebacker position rather than a defensive end position gives him a leg up on tackles who play on the line as well. Miller has consistently been one of the best tackles in the league and seeing how he stands up against this pass rush will be a big factor for the game.
Nate Hobbs VS. Keenan Allen
Keenen Allen had a historic game last week, he scored 45 points on my fantasy team. Nate Hobbs has been inconsistent and to be frank, the entire Las Vegas defense has been poor this season. The Raiders' biggest weaknesses are the linebackers and secondary.
Keenan Allen is now a savvy veteran who knows how to get open and can use offensive weapons against the Raiders. He and Herbert seem to be clicking and he is the top receiver through the first three weeks of the season. The Raiders need to shut him down and shut down the Chargers passing game in order to win this game.