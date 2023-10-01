Raiders at Chargers 2023 Week 4 live stream: How to watch online
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season, and here is how you can catch all of the action online.
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season inside SoFi Stadium on Sunday. Both AFC West teams go into this game with matching 1-2 record, and both will be looking to keep pace with the Kansas City Chiefs in the division.
Las Vegas currently is 1-0 in the division after their Week 1 victory over the Denver Broncos, while the Chargers have yet to play a game within the division so far. This will be the second home game of the season for Los Angeles, though they will be looking for their first win inside SoFi Stadium after losing to the Miami Dolphins in Week 1.
The Raiders have struggled to get anything going on offense all season long, though Davante Adams continues to dominate the NFL landscape. He has been an outstanding addition to this franchise since being traded for last offseason, but it is time for Jimmy Garoppolo to find more options than just him in the passing game.
Jakobi Meyers is off to a good start for the Raiders, but without a solid run game, the offense has been more than stagnant for most of the 2023 season.
How to watch the Raiders at Chargers 2023 NFL Week 4
Who: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers
When: Sunday, October 1, 2023
Time: 1:05 PM PT, 4:05 PM ET
Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
TV: CBS
Odds: According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the over/under is set at 49.5 for this matchup, with the Raiders being 5.0-point underdogs.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Live Stream: FuboTV
The Raiders are out to prove they belong in the AFC Playoff conversation this weekend, and a win against the Chargers will do just that. Many felt the Chargers were Super Bowl contenders going into this season, but like the Raiders, they have been underwhelming at times.
If the Raiders can put one in the win column against the Chargers on Sunday, it will give them a nice leg up on both Los Angeles and Denver in the division.