Raiders at Chargers 2023 Week 4: Studs and Duds
The Las Vegas Raiders suffered another close loss in Week Four. Here are the studs and duds from their narrow defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers.
It seems like a recurring theme, but the Las Vegas Raiders have once again come up short in a closely contested game under the leadership of Josh McDaniels. Last year, the Raiders struggled with blowing big leads and losing close games. This year, however, they appear to be comfortable playing from behind but still falling short.
After initially falling behind by a significant margin to the Los Angeles Chargers, the Raiders, led by rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell, mounted a comeback and came within a few yards of tying the game. Unfortunately, they couldn't make the decisive play to level the score thanks to some poor decision making from their head coach (more on that later).
This game witnessed numerous coaching blunders, with both teams making mistakes. It felt like whoever made fewer errors would emerge victorious. Unfortunately for the Raiders, Josh McDaniels seemed to outdo his counterpart Brandon Staley in the "worst decision" category in this matchup. Despite some positives, including an improved second-half defensive performance and O'Connell's efforts, moral victories don't count much in the standings.
With that said, let's delve into the studs and duds from yet another close defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers.