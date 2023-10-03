Raiders at Chargers 2023 Week 4: Studs and Duds
The Las Vegas Raiders suffered another close loss in Week Four. Here are the studs and duds from their narrow defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Raiders WR Davante Adams - Stud
Raiders superstar wide receiver Davante Adams continues to shine as one of the lone bright spots in this offense. While his statistical output decreased compared to his impressive performance against Pittsburgh, he still made significant contributions during critical moments.
It's also worth noting that he suffered a scary shoulder injury early in the game but persevered and remained a reliable target for his young quarterback.
Adams also made a pivotal catch on fourth down deep in Chargers territory which was still a huge play even though they couldn't convert it into a game-tying touchdown. He is still more than capable of being a safety blanket for his QB and in a better offense would be shining even brighter.
As of now, Adams is on track for a 1,700-yard season, solidifying his status as an elite receiver capable of making game-changing plays regardless of the quarterback. It's a shame that his contributions have not resulted in a winning season so far in his Las Vegas career and we'll likely have to wait until next year to see him shine on a winning Raiders team.