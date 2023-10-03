Raiders at Chargers 2023 Week 4: Studs and Duds
The Las Vegas Raiders suffered another close loss in Week Four. Here are the studs and duds from their narrow defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs - Stud
Josh Jacobs is back among the standout performers after his best statistical game of the season so far. Although he struggled on the ground with just 58 yards on 17 carries, he scored a rushing touchdown and played a crucial role in the passing game.
Jacobs finished the day with eight receptions for 81 yards, including a 21-yard reception that played a pivotal role in the Raiders' near comeback. While Jacobs and the offensive line haven't found their rhythm yet, his versatility as a receiving threat out of the backfield demands more involvement in third-down situations.
We will need to see more from Jacobs if the Raiders are going to get back on track this season and they will have a great chance to do so next week against Green Bay. The Packers gave up a career day to David Montgomery and the Lions offense so hopefully Jacobs and the Raiders can do the same.