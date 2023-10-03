Raiders at Chargers 2023 Week 4: Studs and Duds
The Las Vegas Raiders suffered another close loss in Week Four. Here are the studs and duds from their narrow defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Raiders DE Maxx Crosby - Stud
Maxx Crosby continued his dominant form with an outstanding performance against the Chargers. He carried the defense with eight tackles, two tackles for loss, and two sacks. Unfortunately he was robbed of a third sack on the first drive of the game by a silly offsides penalty which is a microcosm of his Raiders career.
Crosby's contributions included a critical fourth-down stop that gave the Raiders a chance to win the game.
While the entire Raiders defense played admirably in the second half by shutting down Justin Herbert and the Chargers' offense, missed tackles and turnovers earlier in the game allowed their opponents to build a substantial lead. Crosby's success this week is partly attributed to the emergence of Malcolm Koonce as a viable second pass-rushing option, and the team hopes this trend continues.
Crosby now has 4 sacks and 4 tackles for loss this season and is the league leader in pressures so far. He is on track for a career year and we can expect more of the same from the Raiders superstar defender and hopefully we can get him some help this season.