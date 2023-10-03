Raiders at Chargers 2023 Week 4: Studs and Duds
The Las Vegas Raiders suffered another close loss in Week Four. Here are the studs and duds from their narrow defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Raiders QB Aidan O’Connell - Stud
Aidan O'Connell's inclusion as a standout may raise eyebrows due to two fumbles, a game-ending interception, and some other struggles throughout the game. However, consider the circumstances: O'Connell is a fourth-round rookie quarterback thrust into a challenging situation and likely didn't know he was starting until the night before the game.
O'Connell's first start was marked by some expected rookie jitters in the first half, but he displayed resilience in the second half and made crucial plays that gave the Raiders a fighting chance. Given the circumstances he faced, it would be harsh to label him as a dud this week even though he may deserve.
The rookie's performance showed promise, and it's clear he has the potential to unite the divided Raider Nation. While he may not start next week if Jimmy Garoppolo is healthy, O'Connell has proven himself as a capable backup which is valuable considering Garoppolo's injury history.