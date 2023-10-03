Raiders at Chargers 2023 Week 4: Studs and Duds
The Las Vegas Raiders suffered another close loss in Week Four. Here are the studs and duds from their narrow defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Raiders Offensive Line - Dud
The Raiders' offensive line disappointed on several fronts on Sunday. First, their inability to establish a consistent rushing attack continues to plague the team, with less than 80 yards on the ground against the Chargers. The Raiders currently have just 261 yards in 4 games which is last in the league.
Second, their failure to protect the young rookie quarterback was a huge factor in the offense struggling. Khalil Mack, who entered the game with no sacks and pressures, exploited the offensive line and recorded six sacks, putting significant pressure on O'Connell. He down right bullied Kolton Miller and Jermaine Eluemunor and had his way with the rest of the unit as well.
While some blame may fall on O'Connell for holding onto the ball too long, the offensive line's performance left much to be desired. The coaching staff should also shoulder some responsibility for not double-teaming Khalil Mack, especially with Joey Bosa out of the game. This unit needs to step their game up if the Raiders want to have any chance of competing this year.