Raiders at Chargers 2023 Week 4: Studs and Duds
The Las Vegas Raiders suffered another close loss in Week Four. Here are the studs and duds from their narrow defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Raiders DT Jerry Tillery - Dud
Last season, Jerry Tillery was released by the Chargers and many folks wondered why. He is a more than competent defensive tackle who brings solid pass rush ability, and is athletic enough to make plays in the backfield. Apparently the Chargers had released him for having a bad attitude, and as we’ve seen a few times already, that has been the case in Las Vegas as well.
Tillery made one of the most unnecessary late hits on a quarterback we have seen this year as he laid out Justin Herbert after the Chargers quarterback had given himself up and stepped out of bounds. Perhaps the ejection was harsh as others pointed to more violent hits not being punished in the same way, but we know that the modern NFL protects quarterbacks above all else.
The penalty gave the Chargers an immediate red zone opportunity and of course left the Raiders down one of their best interior pass rushers.
Tillery is not known for making great decisions and if you recall last season against the LA Rams, he negated a Maxx Crosby sack with a completely unnecessary unsportsmanlike conduct penalty at the end of the game. His penalty was not the only reason that the Raiders lost that game, but it was a massive play that gave the Rams hope and allow them to score the game-winning touchdown a few plays later.
The Raiders are already a sloppy and undisciplined team who make unnecessary mental mistakes and having a guy like Tillery add to that with his foolishness only makes things worse