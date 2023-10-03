Raiders at Chargers 2023 Week 4: Studs and Duds
The Las Vegas Raiders suffered another close loss in Week Four. Here are the studs and duds from their narrow defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Raiders HC Josh McDaniels - Dud
Just like Maxx Crosby is earning a permanent place in the studs category, head coach Josh McDaniels is doing the same in the duds category. This matchup highlighted the struggles of two of the NFL's worst head coaches, and unfortunately for Raider Nation, McDaniels outperformed his counterpart in the disappointment department.
McDaniels made several questionable decisions throughout the game, including failing to challenge a critical call and not double-teaming Khalil Mack despite his dominance.
Perhaps the most egregious decision occurred late in the game when McDaniels called a pass play at the goal line, resulting in a game-ending interception with over two minutes remaining and a chance to tie the game. In such a situation with the ground game gaining traction, a clock-draining run play might have been a better choice.
While O'Connell and the receivers share some blame for the interception, the head coach's role is to put his players in the best position to succeed, and in this instance, he failed to do so.
To add to a poor performance on the field, McDaniels' post game comments appeared to throw his young quarterback under the bus rather than building him up and his confidence. We have come to the point in McDaniels' Raiders tenure where you wonder what exactly he is good at. We know he’s not a leader of men like Dan Campbell in Detroit or a strategic genius like Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco, so what does he do well?
The answer is not much at all. Raider nation is sick and tired of Josh McDaniels as the head coach and we are ready for a change at the top.