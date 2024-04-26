Los Angeles Chargers drafting Joe Alt is nightmare fuel for Raiders fans
The Las Vegas Raiders continue to wait to select in the 2024 NFL Draft, but an AFC West rival pushed the right button in the top-5.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders continue to wait to pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but an AFC West rival got better early on during Day 1. The Los Angeles Chargers picked at No. 5 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, and with that selection, they picked Joe Alt from the University of Notre Dame.
By far the best offensive tackle in the NFL Draft, Alt gives the Chargers another key piece along their offensive line. Armed with one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL in Justin Herbert, the Chargers move for Alt will help keep him upright in 2024 and beyond, which will be crucial to their long-term success.
Going into the NFL Draft, offensive tackle was seen as a top priority for the Raiders, and Alt coming off the board is likely a big blow to the Las Vegas draft board. Alt is a Day 1 starter at the next level, and should bolster the Chargers offensive line in a big way even as a rookie this upcoming season.
Raiders need to key on offensive tackle early in the 2024 NFL Draft
In our final Raiders 7-round NFL Draft, we had the Raiders trading up for Alt at No. 8 overall. While the selection was not met with praise from Raiders fans on X, it is clear that Alt was the premier player at his position in this year's draft class, and the Chargers did not hesitate to take him in the top-5.
After Alt, the talent pool is strong, but he was clearly seen by most scouts as the No. 1 prospect at this most crucial position in this draft class. Las Vegas will have to address this position group early on in the 2024 NFL Draft, and if you saw the comparison that ESPN put for Alt, it was none other than Raiders star Kolton Miller.