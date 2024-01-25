Raiders: Chargers expert gives 3 reasons not to get excited about Tom Telesco

Raiders: Chargers expert with 3 reasons for fans not to get excited about Tom Telesco
The Las Vegas Raiders recently hired former Chargers general manager Tom Telesco, and a Chargers expert tells us why we should not get too excited.
By Brad Weiss
On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders finally ended their search for a general manager, as they hired Tom Telesco to take over in the role. Telesco has a long history as an NFL general manager, and the thinking is that Mark Davis wanted to pair head coach Antonio Pierce with more of a veteran presence in this most important position.
Last year, the Raiders made the decision to fire Dave Ziegler in the middle of his second season at the helm, sending him packing alongside offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi and head coach Josh McDaniels. That move led to Davis handing the franchise over to Champ Kelly on an interim bases, and he did a solid job in his first stint in the role.
Going into this offseason, many believed that Kelly would get the full-time job for the Raiders moving forward, and he did interview for the position. However, Telesco won over Davis, and apparently head coach Antonio Pierce, leading to the team hiring the former Los Angeles Chargers general manager.
We recently reach out to Jason Reed, the site expert at BoltBeat.com to discuss Telesco, and why Raiders fans should not get too excited about the hire.